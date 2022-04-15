Air India starts restoring salaries in a phased manner to pre-Covid levels

-
ALSO READ
RBI restores pre-Covid timing of financial markets effective April 18
Why Covid-19 means the era of ever cheaper air travel could be over
IndiGo partially restores salaries of pilots
Firms to give 9.1%, salary increments in 2022, beat pre-Covid levels: Study
No toilet for SpaceX crew returning from ISS, stuck using diapers
-
Air India is restoring salaries of employees in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the airline's official document on Tuesday.
Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions during the last two years and therefore, all airlines in India had cut salaries.
Air India's document on Tuesday said pilots' flying allowance, special pay and wide body allowance were cut by 35 per cent, 40 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively, after the onset of the pandemic.
From April 1 this year, flying allowance, special pay and wide body allowance of pilots are being restored by 20 per cent, 25 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, the document stated.
Cabin crew members' flying allowance and wide body allowance was cut by 15 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively, during the peak of the pandemic, the document noted.
Flying allowance and wide body allowance of cabin crew members are being restored by 10 and five per cent, respectively, from April 1, the document said.
The allowances given to officers and other staff members were cut by 50 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, during the pandemic, it mentioned.
While officers' allowances are being restored by 25 per cent from April 1, other staff members' allowances are being restored to pre-pandemic level from April 1, it noted.
Gross emoluments given to Indian employees who are based at foreign locations was cut by 10 per cent at a maximum of USD 300 during the pandemic, it said.
These gross emoluments are being restored by 5 per cent at a maximum of USD 150, it noted.
Similarly, India-based officers' gross emoluments were cut by USD 300 during the pandemic, and it is being restored by USD 150 from April 1, it mentioned.
All the aforementioned components of salaries of employees will be restored to their pre-pandemic levels on April 1 next year, it said.
"As the hope of a post-pandemic world seems within reach and the aviation sector takes off once again with some visible changes in our performance, we are happy to inform you that your salary cuts have been reviewed and the restoration of salaries will happen in a phased manner," the document said.
India logged just 949 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,30,39,972, while the active cases rose to 11,191, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU