Business Standard

BSF opens fire at Pakistani drone spotted in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector

BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday, officials said

Topics
BSF | Punjab | Pakistan

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

BSF
File image of Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers | PTI

BSF troops opened fire at a drone from Pakistan along the International Border in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector on Tuesday, officials said.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard a buzzing sound of the flying object in the early hours and opened fire, officials said.

Search operations have been launched in the area to check if any packages were dropped by the drone in Indian territory, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 11:27 IST

