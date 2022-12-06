BSF recovers drone, 2.5 kg heroin near India-Pakistan border in Punjab

-
Border Security Force troops have recovered a drone and over two kilograms of heroin from a village near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, the fourth such recovery in as many days, officials said on Tuesday.
At 8:56 pm on Monday, the troop heard the sound of a drone from the Pakistan side when it was hovering over Kalia village.
The personnel fired in that direction, and during the search, they recovered 2.47 kg heroin wrapped in a yellow polythene, the officials said.
"A metal ring meant for the release of the consignment from the drone was also found attached with it," an official said.
The personnel carried out another round of search operation on Tuesday morning during which they found the broken drone lying the field.
The BSF troops once again foiled a smuggling attempt, the official said.
There has been a spurt in the movement of Pakistani drones near the international border in the last few days.
On Monday, the BSF foiled a cross-border drug-smuggling attempt as it recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near the international border in Amritsar district.
On Sunday, a drone was recovered near the international border in Tarn Taran district along with 3 kg heroin.
On December 3, the BSF personnel recovered about 25 kg heroin, which was air dropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district.
First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 13:08 IST
