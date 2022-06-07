PM Modi to meet BJP corporators of Hyderabad municipal corporation today

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet as many as 47 BJP corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), along with office bearers of the Hyderabad unit and other senior leaders today in New Delhi.
This is the first time that during his tenure as a Prime Minister, he has called for such an informal interaction.
In a conversation with ANI on Monday, Prakash Reddy, BJP leader and a spokesperson said, "Our corporators and office bearers have been asked to meet the Prime Minister on Tuesday. He invited us all during his recent visit to ISB, Hyderabad. Due to heavy rains here, we were unable to him back then. PM has invited us once again to meet him."
"We all will reach Delhi at 10 am tomorrow. PM Modi will hoist a tea meeting. It is only a courtesy visit. PM Modi will motivate us to work for the party. Keeping that spirit, we will meet the Prime Minister," he said.
GHMC corporator of Musheerabad, Supriya Goud, said to ANI, "I am glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited corporators of GHMC, along with office bearers of the Hyderabad unit and other senior leaders, to meet him in Delhi. Recently, we received a call to meet him. We will highlight the problems faced in our corporation."
This development comes just months before the Telangana Assembly elections which are slated to be held next year.
In the Hyderabad Municipal Elections held in 2020, the BJP won 48 seats while AIMIM won 44. The TRS had won 56.
