BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar village

The Border Security Force has shot down a drone that sneaked into the Indian side from Pakistan in Punjab's Amritsar district, officials said on Tuesday.
The BSF personnel fired at the drone on Monday night after they noticed it entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, they said.
During the search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle with six rotors. A suspected item in a white-colour polythene was also attached underneath it, according to the officials.
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and its contents are being ascertained, an officer said.
"Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil smuggling attempt," a spokesperson for the force said.
On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:42 IST
