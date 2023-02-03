JUST IN
Delhi mayor election to be held 1st during municipal House on Feb 6: Report
NSA Doval meets members of USISPF, discusses cooperation in defence, space
Competition Commission to invoke 'doctrine of necessity' for M&A deals
Subsidence-hit Joshimath area 15 km away from NTPC project: Power minister
NHRC sends notices to Centre, others on high death rate of factory workers
Centre asked SC to finalise MoP for appointment of judges, says Rijiju
51 IEDs found in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum after blast injures 3 jawans
NIA files third chargesheet against three JuM-Bangladesh terrorists
Patent infringement: HC orders Triveni Chemicals to pay Rs 2 cr to Pfizer
Changes to Competition Amendment Bill likely next week in Budget session
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Adani row: Cong to stage nationwide protest near LIC, SBI branches on Feb 6
icon-arrow-left
Corporates should clear dues of MSMEs within 45 days: FM Sitharaman
Business Standard

Budget 2023: Finance Minister to brief all BJP MPs in Parliament today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday brief all BJP MPs on the Union Budget in Parliament

Topics
Budget 2023 | Union Budget

ANI  General News 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during post budget conference
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday brief all BJP MPs on the Union Budget in Parliament.

All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the BJP are expected to be present at the meeting on Friday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Finance minister presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which was the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections next year.

It was the fifth budget presented by Sitharaman.

The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, which was followed by the tabling of the the Economic Survey for 2022-23.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2023-24 commenced on October 10, last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU