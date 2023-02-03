Budget 2023: Finance Minister to brief all BJP MPs in Parliament today

-
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Friday brief all BJP MPs on the Union Budget in Parliament.
All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from the BJP are expected to be present at the meeting on Friday.
Earlier, on Wednesday, the Finance minister presented the Union Budget 2023-24, which was the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the general elections next year.
It was the fifth budget presented by Sitharaman.
The Budget Session of the Parliament began on Tuesday with President's address, which was followed by the tabling of the the Economic Survey for 2022-23.
The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for 2023-24 commenced on October 10, last year.
First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 07:13 IST
