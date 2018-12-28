JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India stance on Pak to stay unchanged despite opening of Kartarpur corridor
Business Standard

Bulandhshahr violence: Police arrests accused who shot cop Subodh Kumar

So far, 25 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in the town earlier this month

ANI  |  Bulandhshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

The police chowki which was attacked by the mob in Monday's violent protests over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr | Photo: PTI
The police chowki which was attacked by the mob in violent protests over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr | Photo: PTI

Prashant Nat, who allegedly shot Inspector Subodh Kumar in Bulandhshahr violence case has been arrested on Thursday, confirmed police.

SP of Bulandhshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava, said, "The accused Prashant Nat has accepted during interrogation that he was the one who fired at Inspector Subodh Kumar. Further investigation is underway."

One more accused in Bulandshahr violence case surrendered in a local court here on December 20. According to police, he has been identified as Lokendra.

So far, 25 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in the town earlier this month. Two people including Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh were killed in the raging violence.

Earlier, Police had claimed to have arrested 17 people for their alleged role in fomenting the violence. The accused were arrested under Sections 147, 148, 149, 124 A, 332, 333, 353, 341, 336, 307, 302, 427, 436, 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On December 3, Singh and a youth identified as Sumit were killed in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. Locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of cows which were slaughtered illegally.
First Published: Fri, December 28 2018. 07:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements