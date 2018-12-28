Bulandhshahr violence: Police arrests accused who shot cop Subodh Kumar

Prashant Nat, who allegedly shot Inspector in Bulandhshahr violence case has been arrested on Thursday, confirmed police.

SP of Bulandhshahr, Atul Kumar Srivastava, said, "The accused Prashant Nat has accepted during interrogation that he was the one who fired at Inspector Further investigation is underway."

One more accused in case surrendered in a local court here on December 20. According to police, he has been identified as Lokendra.

So far, 25 accused have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in the town earlier this month. Two people including Inspector Singh were killed in the raging violence.

Earlier, Police had claimed to have arrested 17 people for their alleged role in fomenting the violence. The accused were arrested under Sections 147, 148, 149, 124 A, 332, 333, 353, 341, 336, 307, 302, 427, 436, 395 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On December 3, Singh and a youth identified as Sumit were killed in the violence which erupted after the carcasses of 25 cattle were found in forests close to a police post. Locals had alleged that the carcasses found were of which were slaughtered illegally.