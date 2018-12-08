JUST IN
Bulandshahr violence: UP govt transfers SSP to DGP Headquarters in Lucknow

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

The police chowki which was attacked by the mob in Monday's violent protests over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr | Photo: PTI
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred Bulandshahr SSP Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office in Lucknow, five days after two people, including an inspector, were killed in violence following an alleged cow slaughter incident.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence. Based on it, the government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr -- Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city.
First Published: Sat, December 08 2018. 12:40 IST

