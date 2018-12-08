Bulandshahr violence: UP govt transfers SSP to DGP Headquarters in Lucknow

The government on Saturday transferred Bulandshahr SSP Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office in Lucknow, five days after two people, including an inspector, were killed in violence following an alleged cow slaughter incident.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.

Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence. Based on it, the government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr -- Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.

On December 3, Inspector Subodh Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city.