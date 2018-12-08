Bulandshahr violence: UP govt transfers SSP to DGP Headquarters in Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Bulandshahr violence: Inspector killed by police bullet, claims BJP MLA
Bulandshahr violence: Two cops transferred for 'failure to respond in time'
NHRC sends notices to UP govt, DGP over killing in Bulandshahr violence
Bulandshahr village tense after clashes, people flee over 'fear' of cops
Bulandshahr clashes a conspiracy, could have Babri anniversary link: Police
-
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday transferred Bulandshahr SSP Krishna Bahadur Singh to the DGP office in Lucknow, five days after two people, including an inspector, were killed in violence following an alleged cow slaughter incident.
Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said that the Senior Superintendent of Police will be replaced by Sitapur SP Prabhakar Chaudhary.
Additional Director General (ADG) Intelligence SB Shiradkar had Friday submitted a report on the violence. Based on it, the government transferred two other policemen of Bulandshahr -- Circle Officer Syana Satya Prakash Sharma and Chingravati police chowki in-charge Suresh Kumar.
On December 3, Inspector Subodh Singh and a local youth, Sumit, were killed in violence over an alleged cow slaughter incident in the city.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU