Delhi Court sends Bulli Bai app creator to seven-day police custody

A Delhi Court on Thursday sent the main conspirator and creator of 'Bulli Bai' on GitHub and the main Twitter account holder of the app to seven days police custody.
The accused Neeraj Bishnoi was produced by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) unit at the deputy magistrate's house.
The police had demanded seven days' custody and it was granted by the deputy magistrate.
Niraj Bishnoi was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit (IFSO) team from Assam for the alleged involvement in the Bulli Bai case.
Earlier today, he was brought to the national capital from Assam and will be produced before Delhi court today.
Neeraj Bishnoi (20) is a resident of the Digambar area of Assam's Jorhat. He is a B.Tech student of the Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal.
"During interrogation, Neeraj Bishnoi disclosed that the app was developed in Nov 2021 and updated in Dec'21. He said he created one more Twitter account to talk about the app. Using another account he has stated 'You've arrested the wrong person," said the Delhi Police Special Cell.
Several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.
An engineering student from Bengaluru, a young girl from Uttarakhand, and one of her friends have also been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case, informed police on Wednesday.
"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend," said Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner.
Vishal Kumar has been sent to police custody till January 10 by a Bandra court and Shweta Singh is on a transit remand.
