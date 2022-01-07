Bulli Bai case accused Shweta Singh, Mayank Rawal brought to Mumbai

-
-
The Mumbai police on Friday brought Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawal, the two accused in the Bully Bai app case.
The two accused will be produced before Bandra court in the afternoon.
The duo were brought to Mumbai through transit remand from Uttarakhand. Currently, they are lodged in Bandra police lockup.
