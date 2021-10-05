Cadila gets DCGI nod to conduct phase III trials for two-dose Covid vaccine

-
-
Drug firm Cadila Healthcare on Tuesday said it has received permission from the Indian drug regulator for conducting phase III trials for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D.
The company has already received the emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D to be administered in three doses on August 20.
The company has "... got the permission for conduct of phase III trials for two-dose Covid vaccine," Cadila Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier in August, in a filing to BSE, Cadila Healthcare had said that it plans to seek approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine. It had also mentioned that the company plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses of ZyCoV-D annually.
Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd were trading at Rs 563.95 per scrip on BSE, up 0.29 percent from their previous close.
