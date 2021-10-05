India records 18,346 fresh Covid-19 infections, lowest in over 6 months

-
India recorded 18,346 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over 6 months, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.
With this, the active caseload of the country stands at 2,52,902; accounting for less than 1 per cent of the total cases.
As per the ministry, the recovery rate of India is at its highest since March 2020 and currently stands at 97.93 per cent.
As many as 29,639 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,31,50,886.
A total number of 57,53,94,042 tests have been conducted so far.
