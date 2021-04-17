Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 1.1 million, death toll reaches 22,532

-
Canada's cumulative Covid-19 cases surpassed 1,100,000 as of Friday, with the total hitting 1,103,067, including 22,532 deaths, according to CTV.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, reported 4,812 new Covid-19 cases Friday morning, breaking a record for the most daily cases, Xinhua news agency reported.
Ontario with a population of 14 million, has been under a province-wide lockdown for two weeks and stay-at-home order for one week.
Friday's report marks a new record for the province and an increase from yesterday's 4,726 cases, a record at the time. There were 4,156 Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday, 3,670 on Tuesday and 4,401 on Monday.
Now, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in the province rose to 408,338, including 7,664 deaths and 360,742 recoveries.
Out of the 4,812 new cases, there were another 2,897 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in lab-positive Covid-19 tests, as well as four cases of the B.1.351 variant and 11 of the P.1. variant.
In total, the province has recorded 30,175 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant so far.
In early April, the Ontario Covid-19 Science Advisory Table said that people who contract the Covid-19 variants have a 103 percent increased risk of ending up in an ICU and a 56 percent increased risk of death.
Up to date, more than 3.6 million people in Ontario have received a vaccine shot, while 341,933 people have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated.
Canada reported 9,561 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, setting a new record for daily cases since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.
The country's national-level data show a seven-day average of 8,445 new cases daily on April 8 to 14, a 29 per cent increase compared to the previous seven days, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
