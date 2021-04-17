Covid-19: Uttarakhand govt restricts entry of people in state secretariat

-
Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Uttarakhand government has restricted the entry of people in the state secretariat.
The order was issued by the Chief Secretary of the state Om Prakash on Friday said that only ministers and staff will be allowed to enter the secretariat.
"The journalists are also not allowed to enter the secretariat," the order said.
Meanwhile, the schools in Dehradun, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Kotdwar Bhabar districts in Uttarakhand will remain closed till April 30.
According to the order issued by Higher Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the educational institutes in four districts including Dehradun will teach students through online mode.
"The schools in the remaining districts will continue in both offline and online mode amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," Rawat said in his order.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 12,484 active COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand.
