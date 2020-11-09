Canada's Covid-19 cases surpass 260,000-mark; death toll stands at 10,522

-
-
Amid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Canada's overall Covid-19 caseload has surged to 264,045, while the death toll stood at 10,522, according to health authorities.
There have been more than 100,000 new cases and over 1,000 additional deaths in the country since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in late September that Canada was at a "crossroads" in the pandemic, reports Xinhua news agency.
The percentage of Covid-19 tests across the country that have come back positive has grown by more than 235 per cent, from 1.4 per cent in mid-September to 4.7 per cent in the past week.
On Sunday, Quebec announced 1,397 new cases, the largest reported daily increase in the province since the onset of the pandemic.
The total number of cases in the province rose to 114,820 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Ontario confirmed 1,328 new cases after a record-breaking spike of 1,132 the previous day.
Sunday's report brought Ontario's total number of lab-confirmed cases to 84,153, including deaths and recoveries.
Its seven-day average for the number of cases continued going up and stood at 1,063.
The cumulative number is high and continues to increase, with several regions experiencing accelerated growth, Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, said in a statement on Sunday.
Spread in informal social gatherings and activities is also occurring.
In these more relaxed settings, such as family and holiday celebrations and recreational activities, letting guard down and not consistently maintaining public health practices, such as physical distancing and mask wearing, can lead to many exposures and infections, Tam said,
"I am recommending that everyone wear a non-medical mask or face covering when spending time indoors with people from outside of your immediate household."
--IANS
ksk/
