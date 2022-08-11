JUST IN
Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines: Official
Maharashtra: I-T Dept seizes Rs 56-cr cash, Rs 14-cr jewellery during raids
Yogi speaks to ailing Comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, assures all help
4,454 people hold plank at Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance's event
UP Court rejects Shrikant Tyagi's bail plea in Noida woman assault case
Top headlines: ICICI Bank m-cap hits Rs 6 trn; Dhankhar takes oath as VP
Wife says Shrikant Tyagi attended BJP events but abandoned by party now
Freebies against democracy but legislation against them not advisable: SC
Video of bodybuilder smoking in flight goes viral; Scindia says probing
Centre notifies establishment of campuses of NFSU in Goa, Tripura
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Mandatory mask rule, fines back in Delhi as Covid cases rise again
Business Standard

Cattle smuggling case: TMC's Anubrata remanded in CBI custody for 10 days

The TMC Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI sleuths from his Bolpur residence earlier in the day.

Topics
All India Trinamool Congress | CBI | Illegal cattle smuggling

Press Trust of India  |  Asansol (WB) 

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

A special CBI court in West Bengal's Asansol town on Thursday remanded TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in 10-day custody of the central agency in connection with a cattle smuggling case.

The TMC Birbhum district president was arrested by CBI sleuths from his Bolpur residence earlier in the day.

The special CBI court judge remanded Mondal in CBI custody till August 20 on a prayer by the investigating agency.

The TMC leader's lawyer said no bail prayer was moved by him.

On the allegation that Mondal was not cooperating with the agency's investigation, the lawyer said that an accused has the right to remain silent and that whatever he has to say will come up during the trial.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on All India Trinamool Congress

First Published: Thu, August 11 2022. 20:02 IST

`
.