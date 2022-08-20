CBI court rejects Anubrata Mondal's bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24

-
ALSO READ
TMC's Anubrata Mondal sent to 10-day CBI remand; here's what we know so far
TMC's Anubrata Mandal skips CBI appearance again in cattle smuggling scam
CBI gets custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case
Assets of TMC leader Anubrata Mandal's daughter under CBI, ED scanner
Cattle smuggling: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to appear before CBI on Monday
-
A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.
Describing Mondal as a "very powerful and highly influential person", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".
The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been "non-cooperative from the very beginning despite being issued summonses 10 times.
The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe "complete rest".
Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 16:59 IST