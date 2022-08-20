JUST IN
CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case
Business Standard

CBI court rejects Anubrata Mondal's bail plea, extends custody till Aug 24

Describing Mondal as a very powerful, highly influential person, CBI appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail

Topics
CBI | Illegal cattle smuggling | TMC

Press Trust of India  |  Asansol (WB) 

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)

A special CBI court here on Saturday rejected Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal's bail plea in the alleged cattle smuggling scam and extended his custody with the central agency for four days till August 24.

Describing Mondal as a "very powerful and highly influential person", the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appealed for an extension of the TMC leader's custody stating that he could "influence witnesses and tamper evidence if granted bail".

The CBI lawyer said that Mondal has been "non-cooperative from the very beginning despite being issued summonses 10 times.

The counsel also claimed that Mondal had pressurised a doctor to prescribe "complete rest".

Mondal was arrested on August 11 by the CBI in connection with its investigation into the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 16:59 IST

