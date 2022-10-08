CBI questions Tejashwi Yadav's close aide in land-for-jobs 'scam'

The on Saturday questioned the private secretary of Deputy Chief Minister in connection with alleged land-for-jobs scam in the Railways when his father Lalu Prasad was the minister, officials said.

Sanjay Yadav was summoned to appear before the agency on Saturday, a day after the chargesheeted Tejashwi's father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti in the case, the officials said.

Sanjay, who had served as PS to Tejashwi during his first tenure as Deputy CM in 2015 as well, was summoned earlier also but he had challenged the notices before the Delhi High Court, they said.

