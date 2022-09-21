WBSSC scam: Partha Chatterjee, 3 others get judicial custody till Oct 5

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra board SSC Result 2022 out on mahresult.nic.in; get direct link
TS SSC Results 2022: Class 10 exam result declared; see how to check
Judicial remand of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee extended by 14 days
CBI seeks custody of ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam
Bengal SSC scam: ED recovers Rs 40 crore from Arpita Mukherjee so far
-
A special CBI court here Wednesday rejected the bail prayer of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and remanded him and three others to judicial custody till October 5 in connection with its probe in the SSC recruitment scam.
The three others sent to judicial custody till the same date are former West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Kalyanmoy Ganguly, who was arrested by CBI on September 15, former secretary of West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) Ashok Saha and its former advisor S P Sinha.
The order was given by a CBI court a prayer by the central investigating agency.
The special court had on September 16 given CBI the custody of Chatterjee till Wednesday on a prayer by the agency for questioning him in connection with the case, which it is investigating on an order of the Calcutta High Court.
Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing the reported money trail in the SSC recruitment scam and seized Rs 49.80 crore in cash, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds from the latter's flats in the city, on July 23.
The ED has alleged in a charge sheet submitted before a Prevention of Money Laundering Act court that the total worth of the seizures, including the cash, is over Rs 100 crore.
The former minister is also in judicial remand in connection with the case.
Chatterjee, who held the education portfolio when the alleged scam took place from 2014 onwards, was relieved of his ministerial duties by the Mamata Banerjee government following his arrest. He held several portfolios including parliamentary affairs, industry and commerce when he was arrested.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 21 2022. 20:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU