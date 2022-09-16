JUST IN
CBI seeks custody of ex-Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in SSC scam

The CBI is investigating the SSC teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment scam on an order of the Calcutta High Court, which is monitoring the probe

Partha Chatterjee | SSC exam | CBI

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Partha Chatterjee
Partha Chatterjee (Photo: PTI)

The CBI on Friday prayed for custody of former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee before the Alipore district court here in connection with its investigation into the SSC recruitment scam.

Chatterjee and his alleged close associate Arpita Mukherjee were on July 23 arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money trail in the scam and has seized nearly Rs 50 crore in cash, apart from bullion, jewellery and property deeds from the latter's flats in Kolkata.

The former minister, who is at present in judicial remand, was produced before the special CBI court at Alipore district court here on Friday on its direction following a prayer before it by the central agency for Chatterjee's custody in connection with the scam.

The judge reserved judgement on the prayers after hearing both the parties.

The CBI prayed for 14-day custody of Chatterjee for questioning him in connection with its probe into the SSC teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment scam.

Addressing the special court judge, Chatterjee's lawyer prayed that he be granted bail, claiming that he is aged and unwell.

The 70-year-old former minister claimed that he takes 28 medicines daily.

Claiming innocence, Chatterjee asserted that he was not in the know of day-to-day affairs of the recruitment process.

CBI lawyers, praying for Chatterjee's custody, submitted before the judge that the former minister getting enlarged on bail at this juncture will hamper the investigation into the SSC scam.

The CBI is investigating the SSC teaching and non-teaching staff recruitment scam on an order of the Calcutta High Court, which is monitoring the probe.

First Published: Fri, September 16 2022. 15:46 IST

