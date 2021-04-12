CBI summons former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday

-
Moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on April 14.
"We have asked Deshmukh to record his statement on April 14 at our office here," a CBI official related to probe told IANS.
This is for the first time that the CBI has summoned Deshmukh for questioning after it registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on April 6 into allegations of corruption and misuse of office on the orders of the Bombay High Court.
--IANS
aks/vd
