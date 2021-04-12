JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Et cetera

Hotels in Mumbai may turn Covid centres as BMC looks to meet bed shortage
Business Standard

CBI summons former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday

The CBI is moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of office

Topics
Central Bureau of Investigation | Corruption in India | Maharashtra

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh

Moving ahead in its probe into the allegations of corruption and misuse of office, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for questioning on April 14.

"We have asked Deshmukh to record his statement on April 14 at our office here," a CBI official related to probe told IANS.

This is for the first time that the CBI has summoned Deshmukh for questioning after it registered a preliminary enquiry (PE) on April 6 into allegations of corruption and misuse of office on the orders of the Bombay High Court.

--IANS

aks/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 12 2021. 18:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.