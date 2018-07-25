CBSE moves HC against order mandating NCERT books for schools

The (CBSE) has filed an appeal in the challenging a single order mandating schools affiliated to to adhere to NCERT prescribed syllabus and books alone.

Admitting the appeal by the on Tuesday, a division bench of Justices M Venugopal and M Nirmal Kumar ordered the issuance of notice to the Council of Educational Research And Training (NCERT), Centre and directed the original petitioner M Purushothaman to file a counter by August 6.

The submitted that the appeal is only against the direction to prescribe only and not any other books published by private publishers.

"We are not assailing the order against homework till class 2," it said.

The matter relates to a petition filed by Purushothaman seeking direction to the CBSE to ensure that all the schools under its purview follow only the NCERT prescribed syllabus books.

Allowing the plea by Purushothaman, Justice N Kirubakaran had directed the CBSE not to give home work to children up to class 2 as prescribed by the NCERT and strictly follow the syllabus and books provided by the council alone for other classes.

Challenging the order, the CBSE moved the high court.