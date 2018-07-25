At $228 bn, China's defence spend 3 times more than India's: Union Minister

-
ALSO READ
India, Pakistan, China to join multi-nation military exercise in Russia
US narrows gap with top supplier Russia, arms sales to India soar 5-fold
India-China border situation tense, can escalate: MoS Defence Bhamre
Military spending rises to $1.8 trn, India among top 5 spenders: Report
Armed forces demanded Rs 1.60 trn, but granted only Rs 834.34 bn in budget
-
China's expenditure on the military was three times more than India last year, but the share of its defence spending in GDP was less than India's, Union Minister Subhash Bhamre said on Wednesday.
While no official data relating to China's annual defence budget is available, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) database, China's military expenditure was $2,28,230 million in 2017 while that of India stood at $63,923 million that year, Bhamre said in the Lok Sabha.
In 2016, China spent $2,16,031 million and India's defence spending was $56,637 million in that year, he said during Question Hour.
In 2017, India has spent 2.5 per cent of its GDP on the military, while China has spent 1.9 per cent of the GDP, the minister of state for defence said.
The government's spending on military in India was 9.1 per cent in 2017, China's spending was 6.1 per cent, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU