CDS Gen Rawat installs Victory Flame at Kargil War Memorial in Dras

Paying homage to Kargil heroes on the occasion of 22nd Vijay Diwas, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat installed the Victory Flame here at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras.
The Victory Flame Swarnim Vijay Mashaal marks India's victory in the 1971 war.
As part of the year-long Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations, four Victory Flames were lit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at National War Memorial on December 16, 2020, which were sent to four cardinal directions.
Besides CDS General Rawat, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur and Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal also paid floral tributes at the memorial.
CDS General Rawat on Sunday visited the Dras sector in Kargil district to review the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness of forces in the Union Territory."General Bipin Rawat, #CDS visited #Dras Sector along #LineofControl & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #CDS also interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale & exhorted them to remain resolute and steadfast. #IndianArmy", tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information of Indian Army.
Meanwhile, remembering the sacrifices and valour of heroes of the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery motivates the country every day."We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.
The Indian armed forces had defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
