CDS General visits pavilions of domestic defence firms at Aero India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday visited the pavilions of domestic defence firms at and interacted with entrepreneurs.

He urged them to focus on cutting-edge research to meet the need for niche technologies and high-end manufacturing as per international standards.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Zambian counterpart Ambrosa Lufuma on the sidelines of 2023 in Bengaluru.

"Had fruitful discussions with Zambia's Defence Minister, Ambrose Lufuma on the sidelines of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru," he tweeted.

The five-day show began at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on February 13.

Rajnath Singh also met with Italian Minister of State for Defence Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Glad to interact with the Italian Minister of State for Defence, Matteo Perego Di Cremnago in Bengaluru."

Rajnath Singh held a meeting with Algeria's Secretary of the Ministry of National Defence Mohammed Salah Benbicha on the sidelines of Aero India in Bengaluru. He tweeted, "Happy to have met Algeria's Secretary General of Ministry of National Defence, Mr. Mohammad Salah Benbicha on the sidelines of #AeroIndiaShow in Bengaluru."

The United States Air Force (USAF) has once again sent their B-1B Lancers and an array of other defence machinery to participate in the Aero Show held at Bengaluru, according to an official statement by the US Ministry of Defence.

Participation of these defence machines in Aero India 2023 underscores the importance the United States places on the growing strategic partnership with India, according to the official statement.

Prior to this, the planes had participated in Aero India on February 3, 2021. Then the B-1B landed in India for the first time and conducted a fly-by on the inaugural day of Aero India 2021, escorted by an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter.

