CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls

-
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi assassination: SC orders release of convict after 31 years
Rajiv Gandhi case: Madras HC refuses to order release of convicts
4 Mumbai residents among 22 people onboard missing plane in Nepal
Nepal Army helicopter at possible crash site after tracking pilot's phone
'One nation, one election' is for legislature to decide: CEC Rajiv Kumar
-
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as an international observer for the forthcoming elections there.
Elections are scheduled in Nepal on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.
Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guest in Nepal from November 18 to 22, the poll panel said on Thursday.
Kumar would be visiting polling stations in Kathmandu and nearby areas.
The EC also has a similar international election visitors programme where members from other poll management bodies are invited to experience first hand India's Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 12:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU