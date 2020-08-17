Central Bank of India appoints Ashwini K Shukla as chief risk officer

State-run on Monday said it has appointed Ashwini Kumar Shukla as its chief risk officer (CRO), effective August 3.

Prior to his appointment, Shukla was working as general manager (risk management department) State Bank of India, thebank said in a release.

Last year, the finance ministry, as part of a reform agenda, had said state-run banks can recruit chief risk officers (CROs) from the market.

The state run lender is the first one to appoint a CRO from the market, the release said.

