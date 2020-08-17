Central Bank of India appoints Ashwini K Shukla as chief risk officer

-
ALSO READ
India will have strategic autonomy, says Mahindra Defence's S P Shukla
BCCI decision on IPL will be in interest of country, cricket: Rajeev Shukla
34 senior bureaucrats to supervise Central scheme for street vendors
Yes Bank appoints Neeraj Dhawan as chief risk officer with immediate effect
Delhi court acquits AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in molestation case of 2016
-
State-run Central Bank of India on Monday said it has appointed Ashwini Kumar Shukla as its chief risk officer (CRO), effective August 3.
Prior to his appointment, Shukla was working as general manager (risk management department) State Bank of India, thebank said in a release.
Last year, the finance ministry, as part of a reform agenda, had said state-run banks can recruit chief risk officers (CROs) from the market.
The state run lender is the first one to appoint a CRO from the market, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU