Central Delhi second-most rain-deficient district in India, says IMD

Central Delhi has recorded just 8.5 mm rainfall this monsoon season so far and is the second-most rain-deficient district in the country, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.
June 1 to September 30 is officially considered the monsoon season in India.
Central Delhi has received only 8.5 mm rainfall against the normal of 53.3 mm since June 1 -- a deficiency of 84 per cent.
The rain deficit in Kistwar district of Jammu and Kashmir is the largest in the country. It has recorded 5 mm precipitation against the normal of 68.4 mm -- a shortfall of 93 per cent.
In the national capital, East Delhi has received 19.2mm rainfall against the normal of 53.3mm a dearth of 64 per cent. Northeast Delhi has gauged 20.7mm rainfall, which is 61 per cent below normal, and South Delhi got 22.2 mm 58 per cent less than normal.
Southwest Delhi and New Delhi have recorded 29.6 mm and 27.7 mm rainfall so far -- 50 per cent below their respective normal rainfall.
North Delhi has received 37.7 mm rainfall 33 per cent less than normal and Northwest Delhi 29.8 mm rainfall 22 per cent below the average precipitation. Only West Delhi has received normal rainfall so far 53.5mm against the average of 52.9mm.
The weather department on Monday said Delhi and nearby areas in northwest India will have to wait for another week for their first monsoonal showers.
"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during the next six to seven days," the IMD said in a statement.
The northern limit of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar, it said.
After arriving two days late in Kerala, the monsoon had raced across the country, covering eastern, central and adjoining northwest India seven to 10 days earlier than normal.
The meteorological office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. However, westerly winds have been blocking its advance into Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.
Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.
Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29.
