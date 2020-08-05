JUST IN
Indian School of Business to help Andhra Pradesh with post-Covid recovery

Centre approves Bihar govt asking CBI to probe actor Sushant's death

The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sushant Singh Rajput
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Photo: Twitter

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Union of India has in principle accepted the recommendation by Bihar government to order the CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, submitted before Justice Hrishikesh Roy that the notification for the Central Bureau of Investigation will be issued soon, preferably by the end of the day.

The top court, in its order, gave three days to all parties to put on record their respective stand.

It also noted that the Mumbai Police must submits it's records of investigations done so far.

Hearing on the matter is scheduled for next week.

"We want to know what Mumbai police have done so far," said Justice Roy.

The counsel for the Maharashtra government opposed the CBI probe and argued that it is the Mumbai Police that is authorised to investigate under the CrPC.

The Maharashtra government counsel also said that the Bihar Police's actions are "politically motivated" and insisted that under the CrPC, it is only the Mumbai Police that has "duty, power and function to register the case".
First Published: Wed, August 05 2020. 14:40 IST

