Centre did nothing in 7 years to control inflation, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday blamed the Centre's policies for the rising inflation in the country and said the government has taken no concrete step in the last seven years to bring it down.
It has become difficult for the common man to run his household due to the high inflation, he said.
According to the labour ministry, the year-on-year retail inflation for industrial workers stood at 5.24 per cent in May as against 5.14 per cent in April and 5.10 per cent in May last year.
Similarly, food inflation stood at 5.26 per cent in May as against 4.78 per cent in April and 5.88 per cent in May last year, the ministry had said.
Gehlot said the central government has failed miserably in controlling inflation. It neither has the right policy nor a clear intention. Everything from petrol, diesel, cooking gas to daily-use items has become expensive.
Citing the government data on inflation, he said, "It shows how fast the prices of goods have increased in the market."
The chief minister said the high inflation clubbed with reduced income due to the coronavirus pandemic is making it difficult for the common man to run his household.
Increasing the price of mustard oil to Rs 180-190 per litre is like snatching food from the common man, he said.
Gehlot claimed the Modi government has increased the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 255 in the last 14 months.
"Gas subsidy has also been completely stopped now," he claimed.
