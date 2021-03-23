Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday expressed grief over the accident in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior which claimed 13 lives.
"Saddened to know many people have lost lives in a road accident in #Gwalior, MP. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a tweet.
Twelve women and a man were killed after the auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a speeding bus in Old Chawni area in Gwalior Tuesday morning, police said.
