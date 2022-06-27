Govt moves SC against Tripura HC order on security cover of Ambani family

-
ALSO READ
BJP removes Biplab Deb, chooses Manik Saha as Tripura CM ahead of polls
Counting underway for Tripura bypolls in 4 seats amid tight security
Tripura CM Manik Saha wins crucial by-election from Town Bardowali
Tripura gets first-ever virtual court for traffic e-challan cases
'Not just for 6-7 months': Manik Saha says he's BJP's 2023 Tripura CM face
-
The Central government has moved the Supreme Court challenging a Tripura High Court order entertaining a PIL against the security cover given to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. The high court had asked for a home ministry official to be present before it.
Solicitor General mentioned the plea before a vacation bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and J.B. Pardiwala assailing Tripura High Court's decision to entertain a PIL challenging the security provided by the Maharashtra government after evaluation of threat perception by the Centre to Mukesh Ambani and his family.
Mehta submitted, "We pointed out to the high court that the Bombay High Court rejected a similar petition...." He added that security provided to Ambanis has nothing to do with the Tripura government and the high court had no jurisdiction to entertain the PIL.
Mehta said the high court has also sought the presence of the official from the Union Home Ministry, with documents related to threat perception, in the matter.
The bench queried Mehta whether it is a final order or an interim order. He replied that it was an interim order.
After a brief hearing, the top court agreed to hear the Centre's plea on Tuesday.
--IANS
ss/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU