Emergency a 'black spot' on India's vibrant democracy: PM Modi in Germany

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the emergency imposed 47 years ago is a "black spot" on India's vibrant democracy as he praised the country's democratic values.
Addressing the Indian diaspora during a massive event at the Audi Dome indoor arena here, he said that democracy is in the DNA of every Indian.
Forty-seven years ago, an attempt was made to hold that democracy hostage and crush it. Emergency is a black spot on India's vibrant democracy, Modi, who is visiting Germany to attend the G7 Summit, said, targeting the Congress Party.
We Indians feel proud of our democracy wherever we live. Every Indian can say with pride that India is the mother of democracy, Modi said.
Emergency was announced in the country on June 25, 1975 when Indira Gandhi was the prime minister, and was lifted on March 21, 1977.
Today, every village in our country is open defecation free, has electricity and 99% of the villages also have clean cooking fuel. India is providing free ration to 80 crore poor people since last 2 years. In India now we have a unicorn every 10 days: PM Modi in Munich, Germany pic.twitter.com/ybp1KXyrV9— ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022
