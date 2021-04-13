Centre's strategy to control Covid-19 spread 'monumental failure: Congress

-
The Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP-led central government's strategy to control the spread of COVID-19 was a "monumental failure" and said while people are dying across the country the saffron party's leadership is busy campaigning for elections.
Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said people of the country will not pardon the BJP for such a dangerous situation and called for scaling up the COVID-19 vaccination drive.
"The country wants to know, what did the prime minister do for the past 385 days, apart from politics? Patients are suffering, patients are dying, what is the prime minister planning for the weaker sections of this country? Is there any kind of a safety net, he is going to provide," Kumar asked.
The country will never pardon the BJP for its "monumental failure in controlling the spread of COVID, which is taking a dangerous turn", he told reporters.
Kumar asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the health minister will stop "trolling" chief ministers of opposition-ruled states for asking for vaccine.
He said the government should approve more vaccines and increase the vaccine manufacturing capacity.
The Congress leader said India has broken fresh records in terms of COVID-19 cases and has become the second highest country with coronavirus infected patients.
"I hoped to see the photo of my prime minster having a war room meeting with all health experts on how to fight COVID, but I saw a big news saying he is campaigning today in three places of West Bengal. This is the BJP's model of governance,"he alleged.
Assembly elections in West Bengal began on March 27 and four of the eight phases of the polls have been completed.
Kumar said lakhs of children are to appear in the CBSE exams and their parents are also under a lot of stress due to the present situation, but there is no response from this government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
