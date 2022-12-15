JUST IN
India will never forget valour of its armed forces in 1971 war: PM Modi
Centre spent over Rs 3,723 cr on advertisements in 5 yrs, Rajya Sabha told
Vacancies in judiciary to linger till a new system is created, says Rijiju
Rice over riots in Chhattisgarh: The paddy trade in Red hotbed
Need wide-body planes for capturing long-haul segment: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Amit Shah to attend Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Kolkata on Dec 17
Every Indian proud to see Mahatma Gandhi's bust at UN, says PM Modi
India, Kazakhstan start joint military drill in Meghalaya
India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Agni-V ballistic missile
New Delhi hosts India-Japan consultation, focus on bilateral ties
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Vacancies in judiciary to linger till a new system is created, says Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
India will never forget valour of its armed forces in 1971 war: PM Modi
Business Standard

Centre spent over Rs 3,723 cr on advertisements in 5 yrs, Rajya Sabha told

The government spent Rs 627.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 349.09 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22, Anurag Thakur said

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Modi govt | Anurag Thakur

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Anurag Thakur
File Photo: Anurag Thaku

Government has spent a total of Rs 3,723.38 crore on advertisement of its policies and programmes over the past five years through the Central Bureau of Communication, Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the expenditure on advertisements and publicity has not increased over the past five years.

According to the data shared by the government, Rs 1,220.89 crore was spent on advertisements in 2017-18 while an expenditure of Rs 1,106.88 crore was incurred in 2018-19, which was ahead of the general elections of 2019.

The government spent Rs 627.67 crore in 2019-20; Rs 349.09 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 264.78 crore in 2021-22, Thakur said.

In the current financial year, the government has spent Rs 154.07 crore on advertisements till December 9, he said.

As per the above data, expenditure on advertisement and publicity has not increased in the last few years, Thakur said in response to a question by Congress member Syed Nasir Hussain.

Hussain had asked whether the government was aware that the spending on advertisement and publicity had increased manifold in the last few years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 23:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU