JUST IN
Internet Freedom in India improves after 4 years of decline: Freedom House
TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation
Punjab CM, Union minister inaugurate largest Bio energy project in Sangrur
Latest news LIVE updates: PM Modi to inaugurate DefExpo22 in Gujarat
Top headline: Government reviews Covid situation, India-UK FTA, and more
Two UP labourers killed in grenade attack in Shopian; 2 suspects arrested
Planning a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC
How Meesho cashed in on the festival season?
Physical inactivity may cost the world $300 bn between 2020 and 2030: WHO
Pulitzer-winning Kashmiri photojournalist says stopped from going to US
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
TMSEp284: Inflation, Utkrishta Kumar, jewellery stocks, market capitulation
Business Standard

Internet Freedom in India improves after 4 years of decline: Freedom House

India's internet freedom score improved by two points to 51 in the global ranking following efforts to bridge the digital divide in the country, the US government-funded NGO Freedom House said

Topics
India | internet freedom

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Internet shutdowns, data, tech, privacy

India's internet freedom score improved by two points to 51 in the global ranking following efforts to bridge the digital divide in the country, the US government-funded NGO Freedom House said on Tuesday.

The improvement in the score is also based on reduced frequency and intensity of internet shutdowns in the country.

"Internet freedom in India marginally improved over the last year, following four years of decline, as efforts to bridge the country's digital divides expanded access to the internet. While the government continues to impose internet shutdowns, they have reduced in their frequency and intensity," Freedom on The Net 2022 said.

India's score was 49 in Internet Freedom in 2021.

According to report, legal challenges to laws enabling the government to censor online content, including against the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, have seen limits imposed on some powers.

"However, the state continues to block online content, and Indian internet users risk arrest for posts critical of the government. Misinformation and disinformation are frequently shared online, and journalists, nongovernmental organizations, and members of marginalized groups remain at risk of facing hate speech and online harassment," the report said.

The US government-funded NGO found that global internet freedom declined for the 12th consecutive year with sharpest downgrades were documented in Russia, Myanmar, Sudan, and Libya.

The report claimed that China was the world's worst environment for internet freedom for the eighth consecutive year and internet freedom in the United States improved marginally for the first time in six years.

"There were fewer reported cases of targeted surveillance and online harassment during protests compared with the previous year, and the country now ranks ninth globally, tied with Australia and France. The United States still lacks a comprehensive federal privacy law, and policymakers made little progress on the passage of other legislation related to internet freedom," the report said referring to the internet freedom status in US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Wed, October 19 2022. 08:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU