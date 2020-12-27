Chandigarh admin gathers info of all UK returnees who travelled to UT

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer, BioNTech to expand phase three trial for coronavirus vaccine
India is key for global access to a coronavirus vaccine - here's why
Chinese coronavirus vaccine produces immune response in phase two trial
Gujarat coronavirus update: Positive tally 225,304, death toll 4,148
Assam reports 1,856 new coronavirus cases, state tally jumps to 87,908
-
Amid concerns about a new strain of COVID-19 found in the United Kingdom (UK), Chandigarh administration on Saturday said it was able to successfully gather information about all 132 UK returnees who travelled to Union Territory since December 9, and physically verified 95 of them.
As per an official release, the UT administration said out of 132, a total of 95 people have been physically verified and an undertaking of self-quarantine for 14 days has been taken.
"All are asymptomatic and RT-PCR negative (all were tested before boarding their flights)," it stated.
The administration said that remaining 37 not could be physically verified due to various reasons like wrong address, house locked, travelling out of Chandigarh among others.
"Information of those travelling out of Chandigarh/those living in other states has been given to their respective state Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme units. All are being monitored by the help desk of the health department. In consonance with the SOP and taking abundant caution, returnees between December 9 and December 23 are being tested again by RT-PCR through the home collection of samples. So far 17 have been tested. Out of these results of eight have been received and are negative, while results of nine are awaited," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU