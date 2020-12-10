SpiceJet ties up with Om Logistics for Covid-19 vaccine transportation

-
-
No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Thursday announced its partnership with Om Logistics for COVID-19 vaccine transportation.
The strategic partnership aims to not only provide a speedy and seamless solution for COVID-19 vaccine movement and delivery, but also to create a sustainable cold chain network both domestically and internationally, SpiceJet said in a release.
Recently, the Gurugram-based airline said its dedicated freighter division SpiceXpress has the capability to transport sensitive drugs and vaccines in controlled temperatures ranging from (-)40c to (+)25c.
SpiceJet, in its endeavour to provide seamless end-to-end cold chain solutions for the COVID-19 vaccine delivery, has partnered with Om Logistics Ltd, the airline said in a release.
Om Logistics' international presence with its 1,200 offices worldwide and ability to cater to more than 19,000 pin codes in India will further boost SpiceJet's strength, it said.
As part of the association, Om Logistics will provide SpiceJet with the refrigerated trucks to cover the first mile and the last mile across length and breadth of the country, it said.
SpiceJet will provide the necessary air support to carry COVID-19 vaccines pan-India and internationally in a temperature-controlled environment, it added.
With a network spanning 54 domestic and 45 international destinations and a fleet of 17 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 500 tonnes of cargo per day to both domestic and a wide list of international destinations, SpiceJet had said earlier.
