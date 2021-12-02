Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Sachin Waze, Deshmukh

The Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday issued production warrants for dismissed cop Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for December 8 and 9, respectively. Both are in judicial custody in separate cases of NIA and ED, respectively.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to give Rs 100 crore every month.

