Chandiwal Commission issues production warrants for Sachin Waze, Deshmukh

-
ALSO READ
Corruption allegations: Anil Deshmukh appears before inquiry commission
Money laundering case: HC sends Anil Deshmukh to ED custody till Nov 12
Param Bir Singh appears before panel probing former Maharashtra minister
Anil Deshmukh case: CBI gets nod to record Sachin Waze's statement
Former Maharashtra cop Waze collected Rs 4.7 cr from bar owners: ED
-
The Chandiwal Commission on Wednesday issued production warrants for dismissed cop Sachin Waze and former State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for December 8 and 9, respectively. Both are in judicial custody in separate cases of NIA and ED, respectively.
Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had asked Waze to give Rs 100 crore every month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU