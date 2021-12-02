As Andhra, Odisha brace for Cyclone Jawad, Centre reviews preparedness

-
Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of Central ministries agencies and state governments to deal with the situation arising out of the impending cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.
Reviewing the preparedness measures of the states and Central agencies as Chairman of the NCMC, Gauba stressed that "all preventive and precautionary measures should be taken by the concerned agencies of the state governments and those of the Centre before the cyclonic storm makes landfall, so as to avoid any loss of life and minimize damages to property, infrastructure, and crops."
The Cabinet Secretary also emphasized that state governments should make all efforts to ensure that fishermen and all vessels at sea are called back immediately and people in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm are evacuated at the earliest.
He assured the state governments that all Central agencies are ready and will be available for assistance.
Director-General, India Meteorological Department, briefed the Committee about the current status of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by December 3.
It is expected to cross the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by the morning of December 4, with wind speeds ranging from 90 kmph to 100 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall and tidal waves in the coastal districts of these states. The cyclonic storm is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayanagaram in Andhra Pradesh and the coastal districts of Odisha. It is also likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal areas and Gangetic parts of West Bengal.
Chief Secretaries and senior officers from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar apprised the Committee of the preparatory measures being undertaken to protect the population in the expected path of the cyclonic storm as also measures being taken to ensure that there is minimal damage to infrastructure in the aftermath of the storm.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 32 teams in these states and additional teams are also being kept in readiness, the NCMC was apprised, adding rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft are ready for deployment if required.
Secretaries of Ministries of Home Affairs, Ports Shipping, and Waterways, Department of Fisheries, Telecommunications and senior officials from the Ministry of Power, Petroleum and Natural Gas, DG NDRF, DG IMD, CISC IDS, and NDMA also attended the meeting.
