JUST IN
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Growing voices against Centre in Karnataka over SSC exam languages
India records 1,326 new Covid-19 cases, active tally declines to 17,912
Congress pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on death anniversary
WhatsApp, Signal may not require licences to operate in India: Report
Union Minister Anurag Thakur to deliver Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture
Sardar Patel realised dream of a strong and united India, says Amit Shah
Top headlines: Morbi death toll at 132; India Inc eyes Dubai for investment
PM Modi to pay tributes to Sardar Patel, inaugurate projects in Gujarat
Gujarat bridge collapse: Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Arunachal Pradesh to get Northeast's first fish museum: Fisheries minister
Delhi air in 'very poor' category, city records min temp of 15 deg C
Business Standard

Chhath celebrated with fervour in Jharkhand, CM offers prayers in Ranchi

The four-day Chhath festival concluded in Jharkhand on Monday morning after the offering of 'Usha Arghya'.

Topics
Jharkhand | Hemant Soren

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi/Medininagar (Jharkhand) 

Hemant Soren
Hemant Soren

The four-day Chhath festival concluded in Jharkhand on Monday morning after the offering of 'Usha Arghya'.

A sea of humanity thronged various water bodies across the state to pay obeisance to the rising sun.

Amid playing of devotional songs and bursting of firecrackers, devotees marched towards rivers, rivulets, lakes and ponds where they performed the rituals.

Apart from common people, politicians also congregated at different water bodies to offer 'Arghya' to the Sun God.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana and two sons, offered prayers at Ranchi's Hatnia pond on Sunday evening, while his predecessor Raghubar Das prayed at Suryadham in Jamshedpur.

Former chief minister Babulal Marandi also offered prayers.

"Chhath Puja is the worship of nature god. It is a great example of dedication, faith and cleanliness. I bow my head to this great tradition.

I pray to Chhathi Maiya to bless everyone with happiness and good health," Soren said.

This year, water level in various water bodies was higher as compared to previous years. The administrations of different districts had made elaborate safety arrangements for devotees such as erecting barricades at vulnerable ponds and rivers and marking danger zones.

The Ranchi district administration had deployed teams of NDRF at Kanke Dam, Bada Talab, Button Talab and Dhuwa Dam to deal with any crisis situation.

An official in the Ranchi administration said that the festival passed off peacefully in the state capital with no untoward incident being reported.

Many devotees also performed the rituals in makeshift ponds on rooftops due to factors such as long distance to the water bodies, pollution and age.

"We observed the rituals in an artificial water tank on the rooftop, mainly due to the distance of our home from the nearest water body," said Rajendra Mahot, a resident of Ranchi.

Anil Singh, another devotee, said, "For the last three years, we have been performing the rituals in a small makeshift pond on rooftop due to increasing pollution level in ponds of Ranchi."

In Palamu's Koel River, thousands of devotees observed the rituals in the last two days.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner A Dodde said the festival passed off peacefully in the district.

"In a bid to make the festival safe and secure, we had made several arrangements, including deployment of divers in different water bodies," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jharkhand

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 10:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU