Chhattisgarh emerging as world forum for tribals: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Launching the National Tribal Dance Festival, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that Tribal culture is deeply-rooted in Chhattisgarh and the state is moving towards the becoming world forum for tribals

Bhupesh Baghel | Chhattisgarh | Tribals

ANI  General News 

Launching the National Tribal Dance Festival, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Tribal culture is deeply-rooted in Chhattisgarh and the state is moving towards the becoming world forum for tribals.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Baghel said National Tribal Dance Festival is an effort towards preserving the rich cultural heritage of tribals.

This festival he said aims at bringing the tribals of the world on one platform so that they connect with each other and cherish their culture, and their strength and move forward, Baghel said.

He said, "We are moving towards creating Chhattisgarh as the world forum for tribals."

"Tribal culture is deeply-rooted in Chhattisgarh. Our government has taken several initiatives and started many schemes for ensuring the overall development of tribals in the last three years."

He said the state government is committed to the reservation of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

"We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the cancellation of 58 per cent reservation by the Chhattisgarh High Court," the Chief Minister said.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh has registered Highest Minor forests produce procurement accounting for 73 per cent of the country's total procurement.

"Today, the tribes are getting good prices for their forest produce. We are purchasing 75 forest produces in MSP and have succeeded in creating a better market for them by doing value addition. Tribals have been given forest rights to help them move forward fearlessly and live a dignified life," Chief Minister said.

Baghel said, "We are the leading state in the allotment of Individual and Community Forest Rights Certificates. There are 4,35,000 individual and 35,000 community certificates on 52 lakh acre forest land."

Through the millet mission, Chhattisgarh has taken a huge step in ensuring that the tribals living in remote areas get access to nutritious food, he added.

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 10:42 IST

