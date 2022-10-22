JUST IN
'PayCM campaign': Karnataka HC quashes cases against 2 Congress leaders
Demand for separate state by people of eastern Nagaland not wrong: CM Rio
Pak needs to take credible, verifiable action against terrorism: India
NAREDCO sets up finance committee to help builders in getting funds
RERA project & agent registrations up by 109% in last 3 years, shows data
DGCA removes 50% capacity cap on SpiceJet flights from October 30
Rupee 4 paise higher over its previous close, settles at 82.75 against USD
Shivraj Patil's remarks another attempt by Congress to insult Hindutva: BJP
Alert on Indo-Nepal border after ISIS operative's arrest from Varanasi
Orders issued to ensure Yamuna not polluted during Chhath, says Kejriwal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Crackdown on common man, says Irani on removal of TET protestors in Howrah
Business Standard

Chinese loan app case: ED seizes Rs 78 cr after searches at 5 places

The ED said it has recently carried out search operations at five places in Bengaluru, in connection with its investigation related to the Chinese loan app case

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Bengaluru | raid

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has recently carried out search operations at five places in Bengaluru, in connection with its investigation related to the Chinese loan app case.

An official said that the case is based on 18 FIRs registered by Cyber Crime Police Station, Bengaluru City against numerous entities and persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public who had availed small amounts of loans through the mobile apps being run by these entities.

During the investigation, it has emerged that these entities are controlled by Chinese nationals.

The modus operandi of these entities is using forged documents of Indians and making these them dummy directors of those entities and generating proceeds of crime.

It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their illegal business through various merchant IDs held with payment gateways and banks.

Based on the investigation conducted and inputs received from the Central Crime Branch, Bengaluru city, the search operation was carried out in this case.

The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the banks' compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation.

During the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs held with payment gateways and they have submitted fake addresses in KYC documents.

"An amount of Rs 78 Crore has been seized under section 17(1) in merchant IDs and bank accounts of these Chinese persons-controlled entities. Total seizure, in this case, now stands is Rs 95 crore," the official said.

--IANS

atk/pgh

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 07:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.