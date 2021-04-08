Chhattisgarh: Naxals free CRPF jawan abducted after encounter, police says

-
ALSO READ
CRPF considering inducting women into CoBRA commando battalions
CRPF to deploy more powerful, advanced drones in Naxal-hit areas
Maiden female contingent inducted into CRPF's CoBRA commando unit
CRPF apprehends 8 Naxal couriers with electric detonators in Telangana
Chhattisgarh: 5 jawans killed in encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district
-
Abducted CRPF commando Rakeshwar
Singh Minhas has been released, Chhattisgarh police said on Wednesday.
He is expected to reach a security camp near Basaguda in Bastar region, police said.
Manhas belongs to the 210th CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) battalion, an elite unit of CRPF.
He went missing after the April 3 gunfight between Naxals and security personnel near Sukma-Bijapur border.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU