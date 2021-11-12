Chhattisgarh sees 19 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 215

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 10,06,290 on Friday with the addition of 19 cases, while the toll stood at 13,588 after one patient succumbed to the infection, an official said.

The recovery count was 9,92,487 after five people were discharged from hospitals and 14 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 215 active cases, he said.

"Bilaspur recorded four new cases, followed by three in Mahasamund and two in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts. With 25,017 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 13,870,057," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,290, New cases 19, Death toll 13,588, Recovered 9,92,487, Active cases 215, today tests 25,017, Total tests 13,870,057.

