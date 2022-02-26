Chhattisgarh sees 216 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; active tally now 1,961

on Friday reported 216 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 11,50,539, while one death in the past 24 hours increased the toll to 14,024, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.89 per cent, he said.

The number of recoveries reached 11,34,554 after 34 people were discharged from hospitals and 281 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,961, he said.

"Raipur recorded 37 cases, followed by Bemetara 35, Bilaspur 30, Balrampur 12, Rajnandgaon nine, Raigarh eight, Surguja seven, Koriya six, Durg five and Korba four, among other districts. With 24,333 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,70,52,314," the official said.

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,50,539, new cases 216, death toll 14,024, recovered 11,34,554, active cases 1,961, today tests 24,333, total tests 1,70,52,314.

