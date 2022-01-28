Chhattisgarh sees 3,919 Covid cases, 11 deaths; positivity rate now 8.24%

on Friday reported 3,919 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,17,014, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 13,809, an official said.

The state's positivity rate, which is cases detected per 100 tests, was 8.24 per cent, he said.

The recovery count was 10,77,082 after 275 people were discharged from hospitals and 4,800 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 26,123 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 854 cases, taking the caseload to 1,88,829, including 3,193 deaths. The district has 5,218 active cases. Durg saw 433 cases, followed by Bastar 321, Kanker 264, Bilaspur 223, Rajnandgaon 202, Kondagaon 182, Janjgir-Champa 152, Raigarh 136 and Korba 130, among other districts," he said.

With 47,540 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,61,52,194, the official added..

Chhattisgarh's figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,17,014, new cases 3,919, death toll 13,809, recovered 10,77,082, active cases 26,123, today tests 47,540, total tests 1,61,52,194.

