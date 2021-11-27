Chhattisgarh sees 33 Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally now 319

-
ALSO READ
What is Delta variant of Covid and how effective are vaccines against it?
Covid LIVE: Govt suggests night curfew to Kerala, Maha in areas of high TPR
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 24,296 new cases, 173 deaths in a day; TPR past 18%
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees over 11k new cases in a day, TPR comes down to 11%
Covid-19 pandemic: Maharashtra records 852 cases, 34 deaths
-
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,06,706 on Friday as 33 new cases came to light, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13,593, an official said.
The number of recoveries rose to 9,92,794 after nine people were discharged from hospitals and 17 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 319 active cases, he said.
"Raigarh recorded 11 new cases, followed by five in Raipur. No fresh cases were reported in 20 districts. With 25,026 samples being examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,41,88,115," he added.
Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,06,706, New cases 33, Death toll 13,593, Recovered 9,92,794, Active cases 319, today tests 25,026, Total tests 1,41,88,115.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU