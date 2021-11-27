Covid-19 pandemic: Ladakh reports 38 new cases, 1 death

-
ALSO READ
Common High Court of J&K, Ladakh changed to 'High Court of J&K and Ladakh'
Working on plan to boost agri exports from Ladakh: Commerce Ministry
World's highest motorable road at 18,600 ft inaugurated in Ladakh
Ladakh records two more Covid-related deaths, 124 cases in last 24 hours
Ladakh coronavirus update: 165 new cases, 105 recoveries reported
-
Ladakh has reported 38 new cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally to 21,435 while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 213, officials said on Friday.
All the 38 fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.
Of the total Covid-related deaths -- 155 were reported from Leh and 58 from Kargil.
Twenty eight patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and the total number of cured patients is 20,987, they said.
A total of 1,369 sample reports in Ladakh were found negative, they said.
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh has gone up to 235, including 216 in Leh and 19 in Kargil district, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU