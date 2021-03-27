Chief Justice Bobde lauds Goa for implementing Uniform Civil Code

Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Saturday lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Goa, saying that "intellectuals" who commentate on the issue in academic circles should just visit Goa and watch the administration of justice under the Code firsthand.

"Goa has what the Constitution makers envisaged for India -- A Uniform Civil Code... and I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that code.

"It applies in marriage and succession governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliations," Bobde said.

"I have heard a lot of academic talk about the uniform civil code, I would request all those intellectuals to simply come here and watch the administration of justice to know what it turns out to be," he said.

