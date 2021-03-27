Chief Justice Bobde lauds Goa for implementing Uniform Civil Code

-
ALSO READ
Goa Congress to back stir against Centre's 'anti-environment' projects
Uniform Civil Code should be implemented, says Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut
Govt asks Chief Justice of India SA Bobde to recommend his successor
Hotels bookings will drop 90%: Goa minister on Covid negative report
Chief Justice Bobde inaugurates e-service centre at Tripura High Court
-
Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Saturday lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Goa, saying that "intellectuals" who commentate on the issue in academic circles should just visit Goa and watch the administration of justice under the Code firsthand.
"Goa has what the Constitution makers envisaged for India -- A Uniform Civil Code... and I have had the great privilege of administering justice under that code.
"It applies in marriage and succession governing all Goans irrespective of religious affiliations," Bobde said.
"I have heard a lot of academic talk about the uniform civil code, I would request all those intellectuals to simply come here and watch the administration of justice to know what it turns out to be," he said.
--IANS
maya/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU